The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 229.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Christian Braun or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.