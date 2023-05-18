The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Lakers this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-14-1 against the spread compared to the 20-16-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

So far this season, Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

