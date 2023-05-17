Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies (18-25) host the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Rockies will give the nod to Austin Gomber (3-4) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- Gomber (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450 in eight games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft
- Ashcraft (2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
- Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ashcraft enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- The 25-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
