The Colorado Rockies (18-25) host the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Rockies will give the nod to Austin Gomber (3-4) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (2-1).

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

3:10 PM ET

Denver, Colorado

Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (3-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.30, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.450 in eight games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Gomber will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (2-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.95, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.

Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Ashcraft enters the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

The 25-year-old's 3.95 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.338 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.

