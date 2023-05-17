Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -120 +100 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rockies have been favored just once and lost that contest.

The Rockies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won two of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (28.6%).

Colorado has gone 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rockies a 54.5% chance to win.

Colorado has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-25-0 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 2-1-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 9-13 9-7 9-18 11-17 7-8

