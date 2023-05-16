Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Reds on May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Colorado Rockies-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bryant Stats
- Kris Bryant has collected 44 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.
- He has a slash line of .291/.363/.424 on the season.
Bryant Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Phillies
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 12
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Pirates
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
