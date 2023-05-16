On Tuesday, May 16, Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (18-24) host Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. The total is 12.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have been favored six times and won two of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Rockies have a record of 2-2 (50%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (39.3%) in those contests.

The Reds have a mark of 8-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

