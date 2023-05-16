Tuesday's game between the Colorado Rockies (18-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will answer the bell for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rockies' last 10 games.

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

Colorado has a record of 2-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has scored 186 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).

Rockies Schedule