The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 up next.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

