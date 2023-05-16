The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)

Lakers (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets have covered more often than the Lakers this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6 or more (30%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.

