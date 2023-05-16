Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 16
Michael Porter Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's break down Porter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|17.4
|14.1
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.5
|7.2
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.3
|PRA
|22.5
|23.9
|22.6
|PR
|20.5
|22.9
|21.3
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|2.4
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.
- He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Giving up 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- The Lakers give up 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.
- Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.
- The Lakers give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|26
|12
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|28
|17
|9
|1
|3
|0
|1
