Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on May 11, Caldwell-Pope posted 21 points and two steals in a 125-100 win against the Suns.

In this article we will break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 16 15 PR 12.5 13.6 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 31 16 3 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 9 5 5 3 2 1 10/26/2022 25 13 4 1 3 0 1

