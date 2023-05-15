Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Hunter Greene on Monday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 33 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 177 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.413 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold will get the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Chase Anderson Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.