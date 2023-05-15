Rockies vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Colorado Rockies (17-24) and the Cincinnati Reds (18-22) at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:40 PM on May 15.
The probable starters are Hunter Greene (0-3) for the Reds and Connor Seabold (1-0) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.
- This year, Colorado has won 14 of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|W 10-1
|Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|W 4-3
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
|May 13
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
|May 14
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
|May 16
|Reds
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Nick Lodolo
|May 17
|Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Martín Pérez
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
