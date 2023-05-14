Rockies vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 14
The Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) aim to add to their five-game winning streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies (16-24) on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA).
Rockies vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-2, 4.44 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-4, 3.57 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland (3-4) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.
- Freeland heads into the game with five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Freeland is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.
Kyle Freeland vs. Phillies
- He will face a Phillies offense that ranks sixth in the league with 355 total hits (on a .264 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .430 (seventh in the league) with 42 total home runs (17th in MLB action).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Freeland has a 6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .217.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies' Nola (3-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across eight games.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- The 29-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.44), 35th in WHIP (1.130), and 56th in K/9 (7.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Aaron Nola vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 343 hits, ninth in baseball, with 32 home runs (26th in the league).
- The Rockies have gone 4-for-22 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
