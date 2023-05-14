The Boston Celtics (57-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Joel Embiid of the 76ers are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ABC.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, May 14

Sunday, May 14 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers were defeated by the Celtics on Thursday, 95-86. Embiid scored 26 in a losing effort, while Marcus Smart paced the winning team with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marcus Smart 22 7 7 2 0 3 Jayson Tatum 19 9 6 2 2 4 Jaylen Brown 17 6 4 0 0 1

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 26 10 1 1 3 0 Tyrese Maxey 26 5 3 3 0 3 James Harden 13 7 9 3 1 0

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also averages 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is contributing 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

James Harden is No. 1 on the 76ers in assists (10.7 per game), and puts up 21 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris gets the 76ers 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26.1 10.4 5.4 1.1 1.5 2.8 James Harden PHI 21.4 6.2 8.4 1.8 0.3 3 Joel Embiid PHI 19.8 8 2.3 0.6 2.3 0.5 Jaylen Brown BOS 24.8 4.8 3.7 0.7 0.2 2.6 Marcus Smart BOS 17.4 3.8 4.9 0.9 0.1 2.4 Tyrese Maxey PHI 20.9 5 2.1 1.5 0.5 3.2

