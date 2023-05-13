Saturday's game between the Colorado Rockies (16-23) and the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez for the Phillies and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The last 10 Rockies games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
  • The Rockies have come away with 14 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Colorado has been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (169 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 7 @ Mets W 13-6 Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
May 8 @ Pirates L 2-0 Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
May 9 @ Pirates W 10-1 Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz
May 10 @ Pirates W 4-3 Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
May 12 Phillies L 6-3 Austin Gomber vs Taijuan Walker
May 13 Phillies - Ryan Feltner vs Ranger Suárez
May 14 Phillies - Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
May 15 Reds - Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds - Antonio Senzatela vs Nick Lodolo
May 17 Reds - Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers - Ryan Feltner vs Jon Gray

