The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees is a game to catch on a Friday MLB slate that features a lot of compelling matchups.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (19-19) face the Cincinnati Reds (16-21)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.398 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.311 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -145 +123 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (17-19) play host to the Seattle Mariners (18-19)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -120 +101 8.5

The Washington Nationals (16-21) take on the New York Mets (18-20)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.264 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.264 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -116 -103 9

The Baltimore Orioles (24-13) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.297 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

BAL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -154 +133 9

The New York Yankees (21-18) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9)

The Rays will hit the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

NYY Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -178 +152 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (21-16) host the Atlanta Braves (25-12)

The Braves will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.329 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.347 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (17-20) host the Los Angeles Angels (20-18)

The Angels will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.293 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)

CLE Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -136 +115 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (22-16) face the St. Louis Cardinals (13-25)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.308 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.308 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

BOS Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -115 -105 11

The Chicago White Sox (13-26) face the Houston Astros (19-18)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.255 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)

HOU Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -150 +129 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (20-17) face the Kansas City Royals (12-27)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.239 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.290 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

MIL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -236 +194 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (21-17) play the Chicago Cubs (18-19)

The Cubs will hit the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -155 +132 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (16-22) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (18-19)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 13 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 13 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.322 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -127 +108 11

The Oakland Athletics (8-31) take on the Texas Rangers (23-14)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.315 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.315 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.289 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -170 +145 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18) take on the San Francisco Giants (17-20)

The Giants will take to the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

SF Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -114 -105 10

The Los Angeles Dodgers (23-15) play host to the San Diego Padres (19-19)

The Padres will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.296 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.296 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.256 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -136 +116 9

