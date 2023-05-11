The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 229.4 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 224.1 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has covered 42 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 29.5 -115 24.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -125 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -130 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -120 11.5

