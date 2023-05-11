The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2 or more (58.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix does it better (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nuggets are 10-11, while the Suns are 36-14 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

The Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

Denver takes 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

