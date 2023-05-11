Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Brown put up 25 points in his previous game, which ended in a 118-102 win versus the Suns.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.7 Assists -- 3.4 2.2 PRA -- 19 18 PR 14.5 15.6 15.8 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.6



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 27 25 5 1 2 0 1 5/7/2023 20 5 3 2 0 0 2 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

