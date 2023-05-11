Aaron Gordon be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 118-102 win over the Suns (his most recent action) Gordon posted 10 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

In this article, we dig into Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.0 PRA 22.5 25.9 21.7 PR 20.5 22.9 19.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns give up 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 36 10 6 6 1 2 0 5/7/2023 36 11 6 3 1 0 1 5/5/2023 39 9 7 1 0 2 0 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

