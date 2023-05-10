The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .203.
  • In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in 11 games this year (30.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 35 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Hill (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
