Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .203.
- In 58.3% of his 36 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 11 games this year (30.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 35 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Hill (3-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
