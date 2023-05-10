How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will play Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 162 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Antonio Senzatela will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the New York Mets.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Antonio Senzatela
|Nick Lodolo
