Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams square off on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Pirates as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Rockies matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 10-15, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 16 of its 37 games with a total.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|8-13
|7-7
|8-15
|9-16
|6-6
