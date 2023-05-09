Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+120
|-140
|-
|BetMGM
|+120
|-145
|5.5
|PointsBet
|+120
|-141
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 46 of 91 games this season.
- The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.0%).
- The Kraken have secured an upset victory in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Seattle is 9-6 when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-189)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-115)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+110)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-161)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-175)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-110)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.6
|3.2
|2.7
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|5.8
|3.2
|2.7
