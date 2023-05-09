Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Ortiz takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET at PNC Park.
The favored Pirates have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 36 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|7-13
|7-7
|7-15
|8-16
|6-6
