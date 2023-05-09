Rockies vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Tuesday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-22) matching up at PNC Park (on May 9) at 6:35 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Pirates.
The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold.
Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
- The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (152 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|W 13-6
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|L 2-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Luis Ortiz
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bailey Falter
|May 13
|Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Taijuan Walker
|May 14
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
|May 15
|Reds
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
