Tuesday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) and the Colorado Rockies (14-22) matching up at PNC Park (on May 9) at 6:35 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Pirates.

The Pirates will give the ball to Luis Ortiz and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold.

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Rockies vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

The Rockies have come away with 12 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (152 total, 4.2 per game).

The Rockies have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule