Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) play at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 9
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Suns knocked off the Nuggets, 129-124, on Sunday. Booker poured in a team-high 36 points for the Suns, and Jokic had 53 for the Nuggets.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|53
|4
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Jamal Murray
|28
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Michael Porter Jr.
|11
|10
|4
|1
|1
|2
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|27.7
|11.8
|8.3
|0.8
|0.5
|1.7
|Jamal Murray
|24
|4.8
|6.1
|0.9
|0.3
|2.6
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13
|7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.7
|3.8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.3
|0.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.6
|5.5
|1.4
|0.7
|0.4
|0.9
