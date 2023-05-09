The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points 40 times.
  • Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its matchups this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 38 46.3% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).
  • Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.