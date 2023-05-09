The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 7, Caldwell-Pope put up 10 points in a 129-124 loss against the Suns.

In this article, we look at Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.5 PRA -- 16 14.8 PR 11.5 13.6 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 34 10 1 1 0 0 1 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

