Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 9
Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|11.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.8
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|2.7
|PRA
|--
|19
|18.2
|PR
|13.5
|15.6
|15.5
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns
- Brown is responsible for taking 10.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.3 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Suns have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.
- The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.4 assists per game.
- The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bruce Brown vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|20
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/5/2023
|23
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5/1/2023
|25
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|25
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/6/2023
|38
|31
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3/31/2023
|37
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1/11/2023
|25
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/25/2022
|27
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.