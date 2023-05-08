Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .210.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (11.8%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (29.4%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (38.2%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.
