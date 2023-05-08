Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
The Pirates are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Pirates
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those games.
- Colorado has a record of 7-11 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 35 games with a total.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|7-12
|7-7
|7-14
|8-15
|6-6
