The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Tovar has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.5%).
  • In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).
