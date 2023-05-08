Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (23.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 33 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
