Heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 at Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 on Friday when they last played. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 47 points, while Jamal Murray had 32 for the Nuggets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets are averaging 113 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.8.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the league averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2.5 227.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.