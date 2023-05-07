Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 121-114 loss versus the Suns, Porter put up 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 15.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA 22.5 23.9 24 PR 21.5 22.9 22.8 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.