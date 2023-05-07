On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 19 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings