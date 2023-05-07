On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 19 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
