C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Joey Lucchesi) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Cron has had a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including multiple hits six times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (16.7%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (11 of 30), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|17
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .233 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.