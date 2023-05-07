Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .238 with four doubles and two walks.

Trejo has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In five games this year (20.8%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings