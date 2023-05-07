The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 121-114 loss against the Suns, Gordon had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Gordon's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.2 Assists -- 3.0 1.7 PRA 22.5 25.9 22.2 PR 20.5 22.9 20.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 39 9 7 1 0 2 0 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.