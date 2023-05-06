How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Brett Baty and the New York Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 26 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 95 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 19th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 23rd in the majors with 134 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.435 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gomber (2-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Gomber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
