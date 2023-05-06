Player props are listed for Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (153 total points), having collected 64 goals and 89 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists to total 128 points (1.6 per game).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 37 goals and 67 assists for Edmonton.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 3 0 0 0 0 at Kings Apr. 29 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 1 1 3 at Kings Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel has totaled 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Chandler Stephenson is a key piece of the offense for Vegas with 65 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4

