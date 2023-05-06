Adam Scott is in seventh place, at -4, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to bet on Adam Scott at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Adam Scott Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Scott has finished better than par eight times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Scott has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Scott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Scott will look to extend his streak of made cuts to 17 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 34 -4 268 0 17 2 3 $2.8M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Scott's past five appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 20th.

Scott made the cut in three of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time Scott played this event was in 2023, and he finished seventh.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for 7,448 yards.

The average course Scott has played i the last year (7,351 yards) is 97 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,448).

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Scott was better than 34% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Scott recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Scott had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.0).

Scott's 13 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

At that last outing, Scott's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Scott ended the RBC Heritage bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Scott underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Scott's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

