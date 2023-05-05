Player prop bet options for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits).

He's slashed .280/.386/.430 on the season.

Blackmon has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Brewers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 30 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs, 12 walks and 28 RBI.

He's slashed .244/.316/.537 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-4 2 1 3 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .212/.314/.432 slash line so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves May. 1 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1

