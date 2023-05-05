When the New York Mets (16-16) and Colorado Rockies (12-20) meet in the series opener at Citi Field on Friday, May 5, Kodai Senga will get the ball for the Mets, while the Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+220). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' game versus the Mets but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+220) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $32.00.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mets have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

New York has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets have a 1-6 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (40%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.