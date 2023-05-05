The NBA Playoffs will see the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet in the second round, with Game 3 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Denver has put together a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.6% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.
  • The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Nuggets are averaging more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
  • In 2022-23 Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game at home (109.6) than on the road (115.3).
  • This season the Nuggets are picking up more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

