The Phoenix Suns are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Denver's contests this season is 228.3, 3.8 more points than this game's total.

Denver is 45-37-0 against the spread this year.

The Nuggets have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Denver has won three of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 45 54.9% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total six times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Denver has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 18-15 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 7-3 38-44

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

