The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023

10:00 PM ET

ESPN

Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)

Nuggets (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 4 or more (55.9%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, Denver is 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.

This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.

In 2022-23, Denver has attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.1% of Denver's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.

