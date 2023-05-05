Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Friday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 97-87 win over the Suns (his previous action) Caldwell-Pope posted 14 points.

We're going to examine Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.6 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 16 14.7 PR 12.5 13.6 13.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per contest, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

